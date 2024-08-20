Chat Pile topped our Best Songs Of The Week list last month with the brutal single “I Am Dog Now” from their forthcoming sophomore album Cool World. Today, the noise-rock crew is back with “Masc.”

“‘Masc’ is the saddest Chat Pile song since ‘Tenkiller,’” vocalist Raygun Busch said. “Unlike the rest of the album, this song deals with horrors of interpersonal intimacy, yet it is connected with the rest of the record through the overarching theme of oppression, despair and malaise.”

Bassist Stin explained about the accompanying music video, “This is our first time collaborating with Stephen Mondics and the band is completely blown away with how well he was able to capture the spirit of the song. As huge movie buffs, it’s also a legitimate dream-come-true to have a music video shot completely on film under our belts.”

“Masc” is much less rowdy than “I Am Dog Now,” leaning into an atmospheric, despondent sound. Busch delivers the masochistic lyrics in a detached deadpan, saving the screaming for the cathartic end. Watch the video for it below.

Cool World is out 10/11 on the Flenser.