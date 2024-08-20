This Friday, Fontaines D.C. will release their highly anticipated fourth album Romance. The Irish band have shown a sonic range with the singles “Starburster,” “Favourite,” and “Here’s The Thing,” and today they’re offering one final preview with the slow-burner “In The Modern World.”

“In The Modern World” is Chatten’s favorite Romance track. The press release compares it to Lana Del Rey and says it’s about a “fictional throuple together amid armageddon.” As our Premature Evaluation stated, it’s one of the weaker moments on the LP, which only speaks to the strength of Romance because it’s still an alluring tune.

Fontaines D.C. will be celebrating Romance on Thursday with an intimate release show at London’s 1,500-cap Electric Ballroom. Check out the “In The Modern World” video below, made with Luna Carmoon and starring Ewan Mitchell.

Romance is out 8/23 on XL.