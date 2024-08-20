It feels like every Stereogum post today is either about a solo record from a prominent band member or about a band reuniting. File this one in the latter category. Pennsylvania post-hardcore greats Balance And Composure are back together after their 2019 breakup, and they’re getting ready to release with you in spirit, the new LP that they recorded with producer Will Yip. We’ve already posted their early singles “cross to bear,” “sorrow machine,” and “believe the hype.” Today, they’ve got a new one.

Balance And Composure’s latest track is called “any means,” and it’s a great example of their melodic churn. Bandleader Jon Simmons sings about the disintegration of beliefs and support systems, while the rest of the band surrounds him with splintered riffs and refracted harmonies. It rocks hard, but it feels exploratory, not nostalgic. Listen below.

with you in spirit is out 10/4 on Memory Music.