Phil Collins Reportedly Working On First New Music In Over 20 Years

Philthy Phil Collins, Genesis singer/drummer and ’80s pop overlord, has understandably been looking backward in recent years. The 73-year-old Collins has retired and unretired a few times in recent years, and he played what appears to be the final Genesis show two years ago. Lately, Collins has been focused on reissuing his older music; the 30th-anniversary box-set edition of Both Sides arrives next month. But now, for the first time in a long time, Phil Collins is reportedly working on some new music.

Phil Collins hasn’t released any new solo music since the soundtrack of the 2003 Disney film Brother Bear, but maybe that’ll change soon. As the fan site Genesis-News reports, the manager and producer Simon Napier-Bell is working on a documentary about London’s Marquee Club. In a Facebook post last night, Napier-Bell said that he’d just taped an interview with Collins: “He was in top form, full of wicked stories, hugely fun. And he’s just had his studio revamped. For sure, before too long we’re going to hear some new music.”

That’s not exactly a confirmation of anything, and there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever hear this new Phil Collins music. But it’s something.