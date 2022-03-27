Genesis Play Final Show With Peter Gabriel In Audience

Genesis played their final show at London’s O2 arena on Saturday night, wrapping up their farewell and reunion The Last Domino? tour that began last fall. “Tonight is a very special night. It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis,” Collins said during the set. “After tonight, we’ll all have to get real jobs.”

In the audience for the show was original Genesis member Peter Gabriel, who left the band in 1975. At one point, Collins announced that Gabriel was in attendance and joked: “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready’ — I don’t know!”

At the end of the show, Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford stood and bowed for a standing ovation from the audience.

Watch some videos below.

“They’ll never see the likes of us again…” Genesis: 1968-2022. @genesis_band pic.twitter.com/Q1VEyl1G62 — World of Genesis (@WorldofGenesis) March 26, 2022

Here’s a photo of Collins and Gabriel backstage: