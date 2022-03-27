Genesis Play Final Show With Peter Gabriel In Audience

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

News March 27, 2022 12:59 PM By James Rettig
0

Genesis Play Final Show With Peter Gabriel In Audience

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

News March 27, 2022 12:59 PM By James Rettig
0

Genesis played their final show at London’s O2 arena on Saturday night, wrapping up their farewell and reunion The Last Domino? tour that began last fall. “Tonight is a very special night. It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis,” Collins said during the set. “After tonight, we’ll all have to get real jobs.”

In the audience for the show was original Genesis member Peter Gabriel, who left the band in 1975. At one point, Collins announced that Gabriel was in attendance and joked: “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready’ — I don’t know!”

At the end of the show, Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford stood and bowed for a standing ovation from the audience.

Watch some videos below.

Here’s a photo of Collins and Gabriel backstage:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

2 days ago 0

Subject Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Says Song Led To His Hospitalization

4 days ago 0

Read Phoebe Bridgers’ Lovely Essay For The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

3 days ago 0

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

4 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest