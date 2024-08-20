Hair Metal Docuseries Nöthin’ But A Good Time Coming To Paramount+

Following its docuseries on Lollapalooza and music piracy, Paramount+ is about to unleash one tackling one of music’s most salacious eras. Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored History Of ’80s Hair Metal will premiere on the streaming platform on Sept. 17.

Based on Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock’s book Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The ’80s Hard Rock Explosion, the series is directed by Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine, whose filmography includes the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. It features interviews with hair metal luminaries such as Bret Michaels (Poison), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Dave “The Snake” Sabo (Skid Row), Don Dokken (Dokken), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), and Riki Rachtman (Headbangers Ball) as well as disciples of the scene such as Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Jackass dude Steve-O.

“I’m honored to be part of this docuseries, named after the hit Poison song ‘Nothin’ But A Good Time,’” Michaels says. “I’m excited for viewers to take a fresh look at the fans and bands, highs and lows, and to celebrate the music and good times of the ’80s and beyond. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I did, and I can’t wait for them to have insight into some of those notoriously crazy moments!”

Below, watch the Nöthin’ But A Good Time trailer.