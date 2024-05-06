Watch Trent Reznor, Flea, Ice-T, Lars Ulrich, & More In The Trailer For Paramount+’s Docuseries Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

News May 6, 2024 12:14 PM By Chris DeVille

Over a year ago, we got word of a docuseries about Lollapalooza coming to Paramount+. That series, fittingly titled Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza, is set to premiere this month. All three episodes of the series will go online Tuesday, May 21, and today a trailer for the project has emerged. The trailer hits the expected beats about rejecting the mainstream, offending The Man, et al, with appearances from co-founder Perry Farrell, Trent Reznor, Lars Ulrich, Flea, Ice-T, Tom Morello, journalist Jessica Hopper, and Chance The Rapper, who I guess was selected to represent Chicago and what Lollapalooza has become in its stationary era. Watch below.

