Origami Angel – “Wretched Trajectory”

Kay Dargs

New Music August 21, 2024 10:23 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Next month, Origami Angel will unleash their new album Feeling Not Found. So far we’ve heard the singles “Fruit Wine,” “Dirty Mirror Selfie,” and “Where Blue Light Blooms,” and today the DC emo band is unveiling “Wretched Trajectory.”

As usual, Origami Angel are invigorating and self-deprecating on this new tune, especially poking fun at themselves in the funny music video directed by Britain Weyant, in which a dog inspires a mosh pit. Don’t believe me? Watch for yourself below.

Feeling Not Found is out 9/27 on Counter Intuitive.

