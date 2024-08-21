A genuine question for our readers in Guam: How’s the coffee over there? The Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago this week, and during Tuesday night’s roll call, each state and US territory chose a song to represent them. Guam chose Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

For the roll call, DJ Cassidy said delegates would “pass the mic around the nation,” with each state and territory picking a relevant song to play. There were a few obvious choices; New York chose Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind,” Alabama chose Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” West Virginia chose John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Massachusetts chose Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” and New Jersey chose Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA.” It’s unclear what exactly compelled Guam to choose “Espresso,” other than it being a good song. Carpenter is from Pennsylvania, which is very far away from Guam. But in skimming the island’s Wikipedia page just now, I learned that their de facto motto is “Where America’s Day Begins,” because of its proximity to the International Date Line. A lot of Americans also start their day with espresso. Or maybe I’m just thinking too far into this.

Guam wasn’t the only state or territory to choose a current hit for the roll call. Texas did Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” naturally. Vermont chose “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan, who is the most famous person I can think of from Vermont. Missouri chose “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, who is the most famous person I can think of from Missouri. Meanwhile, Georgia chose “Turn Down For What” by Atlanta’s own Lil Jon, who made an appearance to perform the song live. See a list of all the roll call songs below.

For those of you going, “Gee, I wish I had a copy of the playlist of all those songs that played at last night’s DNC during the Delegation Roll Call”…your wish is my command. pic.twitter.com/8ZnS5kmG3c — R (@RDin1114) August 21, 2024

And a little throwback for good measure: