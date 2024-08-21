William Tyler – “Flight Final”

Last year, the Nashville-based acoustic guitar virtuoso William Tyler released Secret Stratosphere, the album that he recorded with a backing band called the Impossible Truth. Tyler also teamed up with Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, on the long, gorgeous, exploratory collaborative tracks “Darkness, Darkness” and “No Services.” Today, Tyler has a new single of his own.

Unlike most of William Tyler’s solo music, the new track “Flight Final” isn’t built around the reassuring sound of a fingerpicked acoustic guitar. Instead, it’s got Tyler combining his guitar with twinkling, beeping electronics. The song is also a lot shorter than a lot of Tyler’s tracks. Still, the man knows how to cast a spell with an instrumental piece.

Tyler recorded “Flight Final” with an iPhone and an old tape machine that he found in his grandfather’s office. It’s a lonely, pulsing experiment, and it makes me very curious about the kind of music that Tyler might record in the future. Below, check out “Flight Final” and Tyler’s upcoming European tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/07 – Oxford, UK @ Septembersong

9/08 – London, UK @ TBD

9/09 – Bournemouth, UK @ ICA

9/11 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

9/12 – Falmouth, UK @ The Cornish Bank

9/14 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

9/15 – Todmorden, UK @ The Golden Lion (Early Show)

9/16 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

9/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glad Cafe

9/19 – Lyon, France @ Sonic

9/20 – Paris, France @ Chair de Poule

9/24 – Middelburg, Netherlands @ De Spot

9/25 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

9/26 – Zwolle, Netherlands @ Hedon

9/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Casa Montjuic

9/29 – Valencia, Spain @ Centro Excursionista

10/02 – Lisboa, Portugal @ Bota

10/04 – Braga, Portugal @ Generation

10/06 – San Sebastian, Spain @ dabadabass

“Flight Final” is out now on Psychic Hotline.