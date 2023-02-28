The Nashville-bred guitarist William Tyler has announced a new live album called Secret Stratosphere, recorded with a backing band known as the Impossible Truth, made up of Jack Lawrence, Brian Kotzur, and Luke Schneider. The album was recorded in Huntsville, Alabama in 2021, and it includes live takes on tracks across Tyler’s discography, including from Modern Country and some of his earliest solo EPs. Today, he’s shared the album’s take on “Area Code 601,” a track that Tyler has been playing since at least 2016 but has never seen a proper release.

“Area Code 615 was a Nashville instrumental ensemble that our group has always pulled inspiration from,” Tyler explained. “601 is the area code for southern Mississippi where all my family hails from, and where I spent a great deal of my childhood. I guess it’s my tribute to that beautiful, troubled, and defiantly hopeful part of the world that feels more like home than anywhere else I’ve ever been.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Our Lady Of The Desert”

02 “Highway Anxiety / Radioactivity”

03 “Whole New Dude”

04 “I’m Gonna Live Forever (If It Kills Me)”

05 “Gone Clear”

06 “We Can’t Go Home Again”

07 “Area Code 601”

Secret Stratosphere is out 3/31 via Merge.