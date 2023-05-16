Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, and guitar virtuoso William Tyler have teamed up to share a new song, “Darkness, Darkness,” as the latest installment of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. This is the first-ever collab between the electronic pioneer and the Nashville-based guitarist, and the 12-inch (featuring B-side “No Services”) vinyl edition will be out come June 30.

Previous Psychic Hotline releases include Joe Rainey’s “Once The Reaper,” Hand Habits’ “Greatest Weapon” b/w “Under The Water,” Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver’s “So Unimportant,” Flock Of Dimes’ “Pure Love” b/w “Time,” Uwade’s “Do You See The Light Around Me?,” Bartees Strange, Ohmme, and Eric Slick’s “Province,” Anjimile’s “Ever New,” and “Neon Blue” by Amelia Meath and Blake Mills (paired with an instrumental cover of the same song by Sam Gendel).

Listen to “Darkness, Darkness” below.