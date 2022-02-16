Flock Of Dimes – “Pure Love” & “Time”

Flock Of Dimes, the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, is releasing two new songs as the latest installment of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. “Pure Love” and “Time” were both co-produced by Wasner and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief — both personally and creatively — I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that center joy, hopefulness, and pleasure,” Wasner says.

“What can I say about ‘Pure Love’?” she continues. “It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being — finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.” Listen to “Pure Love” and its B-side “Time” below.