Bon Iver & Ethan Gruska – “So Unimportant”

New Music March 16, 2022 10:08 AM By James Rettig
0

Bon Iver & Ethan Gruska – “So Unimportant”

New Music March 16, 2022 10:08 AM By James Rettig
0

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has teamed up with Ethan Gruska for a new song, “So Unimportant,” which is being released through Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label as part of their singles series. Gruska — who co-produced Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps and Punisher and is also the grandson of John Williams (yes, that John Williams) — put out his most recent solo album En Garde in 2020.

Here’s Vernon on how the collaboration came together:

“My dear friend and great drummer, JT Bates, showed me the music of Ethan Gruska a number of years ago. It’s not often that something IMMEDIATELY grasps you where you stand like his music did. It only happens a few times in one’s life. Ethan’s musicality and touch has magic in it. We have not yet met in person, but have exchanged the longest, flirtiest texts in history. I hope to be near the mine of his mind for as long as possible. This song is just the first thing I threw at the wall. He scraped it off that wall, and turned it into a song I’ll appreciate forever.

And here’s Gruska:

Around March 10th of 2020 Justin was supposed to come to LA and we were going to spend a few days making some stuff. Obviously, that didn’t happen… We all went into lockdown shortly after. About two weeks into deep quarantine Justin and I connected and decided it would still be fun to send each other files and try something remotely. So Unimportant was the first thing that came to fruition. Justin and I passed this song and session leisurely back and forth for a while to get it where it is now. 

The fact that I now have a song with Justin just completely blows my mind. He’s been my pie in the sky // I’d do anything to collaborate with artist for a really long time and having this song together is one of the most special things that has ever happened to me in my musical life. Life in general! 

Justin is my favorite pen pal, person and artist, and I’m so grateful to have made this together!

Listen below.

“So Unimportant” is out now via Psychic Hotline.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Urges Major Labels To Build Their Own Record Pressing Plants

2 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

2 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast Lets Machine Gun Kelly Off The Hook Over Album Cover Similarity

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes The Hotstepper”

3 days ago 0

Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Songs “The Lightning I, II” & “Age Of Anxiety” In New Orleans

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest