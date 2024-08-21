julie – “very little effort”

New Music August 21, 2024 12:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Shoegaze has had a wild ride over the past few years, with the entire genre becoming a TikTok buzzword and some of its young practitioners and old favorites becoming viral quasi-stars. One such act is the LA trio julie, who built up a big online buzz and then signed a deal with Atlantic. (The indie band that gets an out-of-nowhere major-label look is a true ’90s throwback.) Next month, julie will release their full-length debut my anti-aircraft friend, and we posted their lead single “clairborne practice.”

The latest julie song is called “very little effort,” and it’s a ringing, buzzing quilt of guitars with some very pretty vocals from Alexandria Elizabeth. Interestingly enough, julie have kept the muffled, lo-fi quality of their early records, despite presumably now having access to major-label budgets — something that seems at odds with the OG shoegaze bands, who couldn’t wait to bankrupt their labels. Give it a listen below.

my anti-aircraft friend is out 9/13 on Atlantic. Writing posts about julie is hard because I have to figure out how to start sentences without the proper nouns, so that I won’t have to deal with the whole capitalization thing.

