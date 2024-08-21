The Softies – “Go Back In Time”

Recently, twee icons the Softies announced The Bed I Made, their first new album in 24 years. It’s out this Friday, and it’s shaping up to be a pretty sweet comeback; we’ve heard lead single “I Said What I Said” and its follow-up “Tiny Flame,” and today we have “Go Back In Time.”

“‘Go Back in Time’ started as a song about a missing a faraway loved one but then also became a song about missing former versions of ourselves, longing for the familiarity of a time that is long gone,” the Softies’ Rose Melberg and Jen Sbragia explain. With that lapsed time, they reminisce on what once was. “Weeks and then months/ Became one awful year/ Watched the light disappear/ From everything,” they harmonize over a gentle guitar jangle. Listen below.

The Bed I Made is out 8/23 on Father/Daughter.