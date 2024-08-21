Helmet And Local H Cancel Tour Over Financial Concerns

This is getting pretty depressing. Tuesday, UK alt-pop singer Rachel Chinouriri dropped off Remi Wolf’s tour due to financial constraints. Today, the Armed announced the cancellation of their co-headlining tour with Ho99o9. Now, less than 24 hours later, another tour has been scrapped due to money.

Heavy alt-rock veterans Helmet (pictured above) and Local H were all set to hit the road together this fall, but today they’ve revealed that the tour is not moving forward. “Helmet regrets to announce we are having to cancel the upcoming US tour with Local H,” reads a graphic announcing the bad news. “The cancellation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower than expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year.”

In sharing the graphic, Local H’s account adds a silver lining regarding an upcoming Chicago show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles? “Yes, this is bad news,” the band writes. “But fear not! Good news is on the horizon. Especially if you’re a WHATEVER HAPPENED TO P.J. SOLES fan. Details coming soon. (And if you’re attending the show at the @metrochicago — you might wanna plan to come in a day early.)”