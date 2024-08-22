Tall Juan is getting ready to release his new album Raccoon Nights. The New York-based indie musician shared “Dark Hole” last month, and today he’s back with the pleasant Mac DeMarco collab “Talking To Myself.”

“In those moments when you’re barely managing to get out of bed and need support from friends, it’s easy to get trapped in your own thoughts, convincing yourself that no one wants to hear about your struggles,” Tall Juan explained in a statement. He continued:

This mindset can make it increasingly difficult to reach out for help or find someone to talk to. Sometimes, all it takes is a phone call to pull yourself out of that place. For this song, I needed a friend to sing alongside me and create a dialogue through music. I reached out to my friend Mac, and singing together helped bring the entire concept to life. In our music video, directed by Dana Greenleaf, we aimed to portray the experience of sleep paralysis — feeling immobilized and trapped. We incorporated the idea of different cultural demons associated with sleep paralysis, but we designed our own version. As a fan of Butoh, I wanted our representation to reflect the expressive, haunting quality of Butoh dance.

Earlier this year, DeMarco also collaborated with Ryan Paris and Cassie Ramone, and he joined Lil Yachty at Coachella. Watch the “Talking To Myself” video below.

Raccoon Nights is out 9/6.