Mac DeMarco Shares Another Ryan Paris Collab, Performs In A Paris Chicken Restaurant

Back in 2016, Mac DeMarco had kind words for “Dolce Vita,” a 1983 synthpop track from veteran Italian musician Ryan Paris and later accepted Paris’ offer to collaborate. Last year, a song by the two of them called “Simply Paradise” finally came out. Now there’s another one. “Still What I’m Looking For” is impassioned adult contemporary with DeMarco’s signature dirtbag twist, and you can watch its music video below.

Not only has DeMarco been collaborating with Paris, he’s been performing in Paris. La Blogothèque, the verité film operation that came to prominence with its Take Away Shows in the early YouTube era, has published a 23-minute performance called “Live From A French Chicken Restaurant.” It’s directed by Nick Helderman, and you can watch it below.