Mac DeMarco came out during Lil Yachty’s set at Coachella on Sunday night. They previously linked up on Yachty’s 2023 album Let’s Start Here, on which DeMarco has songwriting credits on two songs, “Drive Me Crazy!” and “Failure.” The former was part of Yachty’s set earlier in the night. DeMarco performed two songs in his surprise appearance: “On The Level,” from 2017’s This Old Dog, and “Chamber Of Reflection,” which appeared on Salad Days, which just turned 10. Check out video below.

lil yachty just brought out mac demarco at coachella pic.twitter.com/r4tpOQTcH3 — isaiah✰ (@tlop444) April 15, 2024