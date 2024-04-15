Watch Mac DeMarco Join Lil Yachty For Two Songs At Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

News April 15, 2024 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Watch Mac DeMarco Join Lil Yachty For Two Songs At Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

News April 15, 2024 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Mac DeMarco came out during Lil Yachty’s set at Coachella on Sunday night. They previously linked up on Yachty’s 2023 album Let’s Start Here, on which DeMarco has songwriting credits on two songs, “Drive Me Crazy!” and “Failure.” The former was part of Yachty’s set earlier in the night. DeMarco performed two songs in his surprise appearance: “On The Level,” from 2017’s This Old Dog, and “Chamber Of Reflection,” which appeared on Salad Days, which just turned 10. Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever

4 days ago 0

Ex-Guess Who Frontman Takes Aggressive Legal Action Against Former Bandmates, Forcing Them To Cancel Shows

4 days ago 0

Watch Deftones Cover The Smiths At Coachella

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest