Why Bonnie – “Three Big Moons”

Blair Howerton’s indie-folk project Why Bonnie will release the country-fried sophomore album Wish On The Bone next week, and we’ve posted the early tracks “Dotted Line,” “Fake Out,” and “Rhyme Or Reason.” Today, Howerton drops one last song before the LP shows up.

The new Why Bonnie track “Three Big Moons” is a graceful ballad with creaky melodies and aching fiddles. It sounds awfully tradition, but a press release claims that the song is set on another planet. Howerton says that it’s “about how isolation can be equal parts comforting and lonely.” Listen below.

Wish On The Bone is out 8/30 via Fire Talk.

