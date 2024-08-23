Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced an extended version of their latest album One More Time… titled One More Time… Part-2 with eight new songs. Now, the rock miscreants are sharing the singles “All In My Head” and “No Fun.”

One of the bonus tracks, “Can’t Go Back,” was debuted live in Orlando in June. The band also recently invited a fan onstage to help sing their Take Off Your Pants And Jacket classic “First Date” and she did not do them proud. Hear “All In My Head” and “No Fun” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anthem Part 3”

02 “Dance With Me”

03 “Fell in Love”

04 “Terrified”

05 “One More Time”

06 “More Than You Know”

07 “Turn This Off!”

08 “When We Were Young”

09 “Edging”

10 “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

11 “Blink Wave”

12 “Bad News”

13 “Hurt (Interlude)”

14 “Turpentine”

15 “Fuck Face”

16 “Other Side”

17 “Cut Me Off”

18 “See You”

19 “Childhood”

20 “No Fun”

21 “All In My Head”

22 “Can’t Go Back”

23 “Every Other Weekend”

24 “Everyone Everywhere”

25 “If You Never Left”

26 “One Night Stand”

27 “Take Me In”

One More Time… Part-2 is out 9/6 on Columbia.