In July, Pixies released a single with their new bassist, Emma Richardson. Titled “Chicken,” the release is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album The Night The Zombies Came, which also features the previously released single “You’re So Impatient” and is out in October. Today, Pixies have shared another cut from the album — the stomping, distortion-heavy “Oyster Beds.”

Speaking to MOJO this month, guitarist Joey Santiago was blunt in his assessment of how Pixies see themselves when it comes to the subject of ’90s nostalgia. “Fans are happy to hear old stuff, but we’re creative people,” he said. “We don’t want to be a Pixies cover band.”

Drummer David Lovering concurred: “We re-formed in 2004 and we’re 20 years into it. It’s longer now than we were together initially. We’re still doing it and we feel we’re still viable… it’s what we do: ‘Wash, Rinse, Repeat!'”

Fair enough! Listen to “Oyster Beds” below.

The Night The Zombies Came comes 10/25 via BMG.