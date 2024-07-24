Earlier this year, Pixies announced that they’d be parting ways with Paz Lenchantin, their bassist of the last decade. In an email statement, she said that the departure came as “a bit of a surprise” to her, but her former bandmates had “a solid plan figured out.” That plan evidently included bringing in a new bassist, Emma Richardson of Band Of Skulls fame. Richardson’s inaugural album as a Pixie will be the upcoming The Night The Zombies Came, which includes today’s new single “Chicken.”

The Night The Zombies Came arrives in October, and also features last month’s “You’re So Impatient.” Pixies recorded it with producer Tom Dalgety, who also worked on their previous three records: 2016’s Head Carrier, 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie, and 2022’s Doggerel. “Chicken” is full of melodrama and yearning, with Black Francis proclaiming: “Sometimes I feel like a chicken/ Pecking my way through the trees.” The bass is also pretty prominently mixed. Listen to “Chicken” and see the Zombies tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Primrose”

02 “You’re So Impatient”

03 “Jane (The Night The Zombies Came)”

04 “Chicken”

05 “Hypnotised”

06 “Johnny Good Man”

07 “Motoroller”

08 “I Hear You Mary”

09 “Oyster Beds”

10 “Mercy Me”

11 “Ernest Evans”

12 “Kings Of The Prairie”

13 “The Vegas Suit”

The Night The Zombies Came comes 10/25 via BMG.