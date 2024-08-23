In 1965, the Staple Singers, already giants in the world of gospel, released Freedom Highway, an album explicitly inspired by the Civil Rights struggle. Pops Staples wrote the album’s title track, and his daughter and bandmate Mavis was in her mid-twenties when it came out. Mavis Staples is 85 years old now; she had an all-star birthday celebration in April. Last night, she got together with her frequent collaborator Jeff Tweedy to sing that song on Colbert.

All week, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show has been taping its episodes in Chicago, in conjunction with the Democratic National Convention. That must’ve given Colbert another handy excuse to put Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy on his show. When you take into account Wilco, Tweedy’s solo stuff, and his sideman work, I would bet that Jeff Tweedy has been on more Colbert episodes than any other guest. I’m not a Colbertologist, but I know that it goes all the way back to The Colbert Report, and I also know that Mavis Staples can’t be far behind. Colbert spent most of last night’s episode talking to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, but he made time for Staples and Tweedy to do a rousing version of “Freedom Highway.” Watch it below.