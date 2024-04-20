Watch Mavis Staples Perform With Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, & More At Her 85th Birthday All-Star Concert

Last night, legendary singer Mavis Staples hosted an early celebration for her 85th birthday (which is on July 10) with an all-star concert. The lineup had Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Hozier, Jackson Browne, Jeff Tweedy, and more, and the evening ended with everyone performing a cover of the Band’s 1968 song “The Weight.”

Along with Stapleton, Potter, Hozier, Browne, Tweedy, Staples invited Bonnie Raitt, Keb Mo, Norah Jones, Taj Mahal, Black Pumas, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Daniel Rateliff, Michael McDonald, and the War And Treaty for the finale.

Staples also joined some of the artists for their performances. With Chris Stapleton, she sang a cover of “Friendship” by Roebuck “Pops” Staples. She performed “You Are Not Alone” alongside Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who wrote and produced her 2017 album If All I Was Was Black. By herself, she sang “If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me).” Watch clips from the night below.