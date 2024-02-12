Mavis Staples Announces 85th Birthday Concert With Chris Stapleton, Jeff Tweedy, Michael McDonald, & More

Mavis Staples has lived a long life. She was born weeks before the start of World War II, and she’s lasted long enough to headline a venue called the YouTube Theater. That’s where Staples, the cross-genre singing legend, will headline her own 85th birthday celebration this spring.

The show, going down April 18 at the aforementioned YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, has a lineup situated at the intersection of prestige retro soul and roots music. Besides Staples, friends of the site Black Pumas are the top-billed artist. Also on deck: Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Hozier, Jackson Browne, Jeff Tweedy, Keb’ Mo’, Michael McDonald, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Robert Randolph, Taj Mahal, and the War And Treaty. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday with the password MAVIS85.

We’re lucky Staples is still out there performing at age 85. Enjoy her while she’s still with us!