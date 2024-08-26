Dummy – “Blue Dada” & “Opaline Bubbletear”
Los Angeles space cakes Dummy are planning to release their new album Free Energy soon — we’ve already written about lead single “Nullspace” and “Nine Clean Nails.” Today, Dummy return with two more singles and a video: “Blue Dada” and “Opaline Bubbletear.” The latter features Cole Pulice on saxophone.
The accompanying visual is directed by Maatman and stars the LA performer and artist Camirin Farmer, “whose main interest is dissecting exactly what God means” (according to a press release). Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
09/13 – Portland, OR @ Lose Yr Mind Fest
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
09/18 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
09/21 – Oxnard, CA @ Mrs. Olson’s
10/31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz
11/01 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU
11/02 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
11/03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Blå
11/08 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival
11/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury
11/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
11/12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse
11/13 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/14 – Annecy, FR @ La Brise Glace Festival
11/15 – Dijon, FR @ Le Consortium
11/16 – Rennes, FR @ Kool Thing Festival
11/17 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai
11/19 – Marseille, FR @ L’Intermédiare
11/20 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic
11/21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
11/22 – Angers, FR @ Joker’s Pub
11/24 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
11/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
11/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
11/28 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In
11/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend
12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
12/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
12/03 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
12/05 – Brighton, UK @ Dust
Free Energy is out 9/6 on Trouble In Mind.