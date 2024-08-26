Los Angeles space cakes Dummy are planning to release their new album Free Energy soon — we’ve already written about lead single “Nullspace” and “Nine Clean Nails.” Today, Dummy return with two more singles and a video: “Blue Dada” and “Opaline Bubbletear.” The latter features Cole Pulice on saxophone.

The accompanying visual is directed by Maatman and stars the LA performer and artist Camirin Farmer, “whose main interest is dissecting exactly what God means” (according to a press release). Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Lose Yr Mind Fest

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

09/21 – Oxnard, CA @ Mrs. Olson’s

10/31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz

11/01 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU

11/02 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

11/03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Blå

11/08 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival

11/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

11/11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse

11/13 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/14 – Annecy, FR @ La Brise Glace Festival

11/15 – Dijon, FR @ Le Consortium

11/16 – Rennes, FR @ Kool Thing Festival

11/17 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai

11/19 – Marseille, FR @ L’Intermédiare

11/20 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

11/21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

11/22 – Angers, FR @ Joker’s Pub

11/24 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

11/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

11/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

11/28 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In

11/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

12/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

12/03 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

12/05 – Brighton, UK @ Dust

Free Energy is out 9/6 on Trouble In Mind.