Childish Gambino Cancels Tonight’s Connecticut Show, Says He’ll Make It Up To Ticketholders

Last month, Donald Glover released Bando Stone & The New World, his last album as Childish Gambino. The rapper kicked off his world tour earlier this month, performing live debuts and rarities. However, he just announced that tonight’s Connecticut show at Mohegan Sun is canceled due to production issues, and he promises to make it up to ticketholders.

“while creating THE NEW WORLD TOUR, the idea was to give fans a new experience,” he wrote on Twitter. He continued:

we use a lot of new technologies, and when doing so, technical difficulties can arise. delivering a quality show that all of us @ GILGA can be proud of has remained paramount to us. a show i would be proud to bring to all the childish gambino fans across the world. this has created some challenges in some settings. due to production issues, tonight’s childish gambino concert @ Mohegan Sun must be cancelled. refunds will be issued at point of purchase. personally, im really upset by this. i just met some fans in the lobby and a father who drove out w/ his daughters bday and was trying to get a shoutout (happy birthday btw). the team is coming up w/ a way to make it up to fans, so we’ll be in contact w/ everyone who bought a Mohegan Sun ticket. i know tickets, hotels, driving, all that isnt cheap. so we’ll come up with something. again, my deepest apologies.

His next show is slated for Monday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.