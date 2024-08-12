Last month, Donald Glover released Bando Stone & The New World, which will supposedly be the final album from his rap alter-ego Childish Gambino. Glover debuted that album with a guest-heavy performance in New York, and he also announced a global arena tour that’ll keep him busy until next February. Last night, the Childish Gambino tour kicked off at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. It included some songs that Donald Glover had never performed before, as well as a few that he hadn’t done in years.

Last night’s Childish Gambino show featured an elaborate lightshow and a lot of shiny stage costumes. This was Donald Glover’s first time playing most of his Bando Stone & The New World in front of a big audience, and the show included the live debuts of the Atavista song “To Be Hunted” and the Kaytranada collaboration “Witchy.” Later in the show, Glover brought back the Camp-era tracks “Do Ya Like,” “Bonfire,” and “Freaks And Geeks,” doing them live for the first time in nine years. “L.E.S.,” meanwhile, got its first performance since 2013. Below, check out some fan footage from last night, as well as the show’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥”

02 “Survive”

03 “The Worst Guys”

04 “Talk My Shit”

05 “Got To Be”

06 “In The Night”

07 “Yoshinoya”

08 “To Be Hunted”

09 “Witchy”

10 “Steps Beach”

11 “Crawl”

12 “Cruisin'”

13 “Feels Like Summer”

/////

14 “Human Sacrifice”

15 “A Place Where Love Goes”

16 “No Excuses”

17 “Me And Your Mama”

18 “Do Ya Like”

19 “This Is America”

20 “Sweatpants”

21 “Sober”

22 “L.E.S.”

23 “Heartbeat”

24 “Bonfire”

25 “Freaks And Geeks”

26 “Saturday”

27 “3005”

28 “Redbone”

/////

29 “Lithonia”