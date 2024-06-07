Stream Kaytranada’s New Album Timeless Feat. Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Tinashe, & More

Last year, Kaytranada joined forces with Aminé for the collaborative album KAYTRAMINÉ. Now, the rapper, singer, and producer is back with Timeless, his first solo LP in five years.

Timeless features Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, Dawn Richard, Don Toliver, and more. “Drip Sweat” with Channel Tres was released as a single earlier this week; tracks “Stuntin” with Channel Tres and “Lover/Friend” with Rochelle Jordan were unveiled back in November. Stream Timeless below.



