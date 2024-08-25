The Smile Appear To Tease LP3 In Social Media Ciphers

It’s been less than a year since the Smile’s last album, and they’ve already got something else cooking. Earlier this month, they quietly put out a 12″ LP with some new songs called “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip,” the former of which has appeared in their live setlists along with other unreleased tracks. Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner have not officially announced a new album, but that might change soon.

On Friday, the Smile tweeted: “BOJUTZMKZSKYZGXZKJ.” That’s not a whole lot of useful information on its own, but they also posted a few ciphers to Instagram, TikTok, Discord, and Facebook. A Reddit user by the name of ManInCloak has kindly been decoding these clues, resulting in what might be at least a portion of the tracklist to the Smile’s LP3. Very Zodiac (2007). None of these clues seem to hint at a release date, but our eyes are peeled.

See those posts, as well as the useful breakdown below.