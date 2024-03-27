Earlier this year, The Smile released their second album, Wall Of Eyes, though they were playing songs from it live long before that, workshopping new ones from the road. And it looks like the supergroup — made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner — are not slowing down. For the past week, the Smile have been playing an unreleased track called “Don’t Get Me Started.” The first time they did it was at their show in Glasgow last Wednesday. They also performed it in Birmingham a couple days later, where Yorke told an audience member to “shut the fuck up” and gave the middle finger during the song’s intro. Here’s some video:

In other not-new-Radiohead-album news, Colin Greenwood has a photo book on the way and Phil Selway joined Ed O’Brien at London’s the Church Studios on new EOB music.