Colin Greenwood Announces Radiohead Photo Book How To Disappear

In recent years, Radiohead has been inactive as its members pursue other creative endeavors. Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have a new band called the Smile, which sounds something like an alternate-universe Radiohead. Philip Selway and Ed O’Brien have advanced their solo careers. Colin Greenwood has mostly been seen playing bass for Nick Cave, but today he’s offering up something of his own that will be of interest to many fans of his main gig.

Greenwood has just announced a photo book called How To Disappear – A Portrait Of Radiohead. It compiles his own shots of his bandmates “into a portrait of my band from its less certain middle years to now.” The book is out in October, including a limited edition deluxe autographed edition that includes an additional 32-page book of “light show” photographs, housed together in a slipcase. There’s also a 10,000-word essay by Greenwood.

From his Instagram post about How To Disappear:

I’ve been taking photographs of my fellow band members for many years, and I’m very happy to have put together a selection of images that describes how we’ve spent much of our time together; writing, rehearsing, recording and performing. I’ve also written an essay that attempts to thread these pictures together into a portrait of my band from its less certain middle years to now. I hope that anyone who likes our music will enjoy it, as much as I did putting these two decades’ worth of memories together.

The product description on Rough Trade’s site has a slightly different statement:

For years now, I’ve been taking fugitive snaps of my band, Radiohead. I’ve tried to catch out my friends with my small black Yashica T4 Super. They are so lost in their own moment of performance that they don’t see me with the camera.

How To Disappear is out 10/15 via John Murray. Pre-order it here.