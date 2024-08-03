The Smile Surprise Release New Songs “Don’t Get Me Started” & “The Slip” On Vinyl Only

The Smile kicked off 2024 with the release of their sophomore album Wall Of Eyes. In March, the supergroup of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner debuted new songs live, and on Friday they quietly released a 12″ with some new tracks.

“Don’t Get Me Started,” which was been a fixture of the band’s recent setlists, and “The Slip” both appear on the record. The Smile had been teasing something with AI record store imagery on social media. The vinyl is only available in store, although online ordering will reportedly begin Aug. 8. The Smile have not announced the new 12″ — it’s all been word-of-mouth, No Name-style. Thank you Alex for the tip! Hear rips of the songs below.

The Smile recently canceled their European tour while Jonny Greenwood recovers from a medical emergency and watches Seinfeld.