The Smile Cancel European Tour Following Jonny Greenwood’s Hospitalization

The Smile were all set to perform across Europe next month, but that’s not happening anymore. Jonny Greenwood, the Radiohead spinoff’s suddenly controversial guitar wiz kid and multi-instrumentalist, has suffered a medical emergency that required the tour’s cancellation.

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care,” the band’s announcement reads. “Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home.” Greenwood, who just premiered an eight-hour organ composition and is scoring yet another Paul Thomas Anderson movie, has been instructed to stay home and rest, so all shows are off.

Here’s the band’s full announcement:

A FEW DAYS AGO, JONNY BECAME SERIOUSLY ILL FROM AN INFECTION THAT NEEDED EMERGENCY HOSPITAL TREATMENT, SOME OF IT IN INTENSIVE CARE. MERCIFULLY HE IS NOW OUT OF DANGER AND WILL SOON RETURN HOME. WE HAVE BEEN INSTRUCTED BY THE MEDICAL TEAM IN CHARGE OF JONNY’S CARE TO CANCEL ALL ENGAGEMENTS UNTIL HE HAS HAD TIME TO MAKE A FULL RECOVERY. TO THAT END, THE SMILE TOUR OF EUROPE IN AUGUST IS CANCELLED. REFUNDS FOR HEADLINE SHOWS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM YOUR TICKET PROVIDER. WE ALL WISH JONNY A SPEEDY RECOVERY.

In other Smile news, physical versions of Thom Yorke’s Confidenza soundtrack are out today. I’m sure a lot of the ticketholders in Europe would be fine with him getting a jumpstart on his solo tour in place of these Smile shows.