Stream Thom Yorke’s Confidenza Soundtrack

Thom Yorke has scored his first movie since the 2018 Suspiria remake, which was his first stab at composing music for the screen. This time the film is Confidenza, Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel.

Yorke worked with most of his braintrust from the Smile on this music, including producer Sam Petts-Davies, the London Contemporary Orchestra, and a jazz ensemble featuring Tom Skinner and Robert Stillman. But it’s definitely a movie score, not a companion piece for Wall Of Eyes, despite the occasional presence of Yorke’s voice singing lyrics. Those seeking his vocals can skip to “Knife Edge” and “Four Ways In Time,” but don’t miss the chaotic jazz the dominates the tracklist’s second half.

Yorke shared two tracks from the project Monday, the aching piano ballad “Knife Edge” and the jazz instrumental “Prize Giving.” Now, just two days later, the full soundtrack album is out. Stream it below.

And here’s an interview with Luchetti featuring studio footage of Yorke. It’s in Italian, but you can use YouTube’s auto-translate for English captions.

The Confidenza soundtrack is out now via Unsustainabubble/XL.