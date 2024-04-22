The Smile have been moving at a prolific clip, but all three members are maintaining their solo hustles. Jonny Greenwood will soon premiere an eight-hour composition for organ. Tom Skinner just announced a new live album with his Voices Of Bishara ensemble. And Thom Yorke has been rolling out another movie soundtrack.

In January news came out that Yorke had scored Daniele Luchetti’s film Confidenza, an adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name. He previewed the score in February, and today he’s released two songs from it. “Knife Edge,” an eerie but warm piano ballad featuring Yorke’s inimitable voice, is presented with a clip from the movie. There’s also the B-side “Prize Giving,” a slow-moving orchestral jazz tune.

The full Confidenza soundtrack is out this Friday. It involves much of the Smile braintrust, including producer Sam Petts-Davies, the London Contemporary Orchestra, and a jazz ensemble featuring Skinner and the Smile’s touring sideman Robert Stillman.

Yorke previously scored Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake in 2018. The Smile are touring Europe this summer in support of January’s Wall Of Eyes. Hear “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Big City”

02 “Knife Edge”

03 “Letting Down Gently”

04 “Secret Clarinet”

05 “In The Trees”

06 “Prize Giving”

07 “Four Ways In Time”

08 “Confidenza”

09 “Nosebleed Nuptials”

10 “Bunch Of Flowers”

11″ A Silent Scream”

12″ On The Ledge”

The Confidenza soundtrack is out digitally this Friday, 4/26, with physical release to follow on 7/12, both via XL.