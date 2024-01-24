Thom Yorke Scored Daniele Luchetti’s New Movie Confidenza

Six years ago, Thom Yorke made the leap into the film-score world. Yorke’s music has soundtracked plenty of movie scenes, and Jonny Greenwood, his bandmate in both Radiohead and the Smile, had already racked up an impressive collection of scores, so the move made sense. Yorke composed the score for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the Dario Argento horror classic Suspiria, and his work on the film got plenty of acclaim. Now, Yorke has scored his second film, and he’s teamed up with another Italian arthouse director.

On Twitter this morning, Thom Yorke posted the poster of the forthcoming movie Confidenza — Italian for Trust — and it’s got his name listed above any of the actual stars. Confidenza is the latest picture from Daniele Luchetti, whose past work includes The Yes Man and The Ties, as well as the HBO adaptation of My Brilliant Friend. With Confidenza, Luchetti adapts a Domenico Starnone novel about a teacher who gets romantically involved with a former student.

Confidenza stars Elio Germano, Vittoria Puccini, and Isabella Ferrari, and it’s set to debut at International Film Festival Rotterdam later this month. There’s no trailer yet, and a wider release hasn’t been announced, but IFFR’s organizers have shared a one-minute clip. In that scene, Vittoria Puccini sits down to play piano. I don’t know if she’s playing a Yorke composition or not, but it certainly seems like it could be. Check it out below.

The Smile’s new album Wall Of Eyes is out 1/26 on XL.