Like Jonny Greenwood, his bandmate in both Radiohead and the Smile, Thom Yorke is enjoying his further adventures into the world of film scoring. It’s been six years since Yorke scored his first movie, Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the horror classic Suspiria. Now, Yorke is following that by teaming up with another Italian art-film director. This time, the director in question is Daniele Luchetti. Yorke has composed the music for Luchetti’s new picture Confidenza, and we get to hear some of his work today.

Confidenza — the title is Italian for Trust — is Daniele Luchetti’s adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel about a teacher who gets romantically involved with a former student. Today, Thom Yorke has posted a minute-long, subtitle-free trailer for the film, and it’s got some of his score in there. Really, there’s much more score than dialog, which suggests that Yorke’s music is the movie’s real star. Based on what we hear, Yorke treated Confidenza like it was another horror film.

The trailer has ominous drones, decaying hums, and one sudden static-stab. At the very end, we also hear Yorke singing for a second or two. That means that there will probably be at least one actual song on the soundtrack, in addition to all the instrumental music. Check out the trailer below.

directed by @danieleluchetti with some music by me pic.twitter.com/6TopdLCqiF — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) February 16, 2024

Confidenza opens 4/24 in Italian theaters. No word on the rest of the world yet.