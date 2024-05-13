Preview Jonny Greenwood’s Eight-Hour Organ Piece “268 Years Of Reverb”
A couple months ago, Jonny Greenwood announced a new eight-hour organ composition called “268 Years Of Reverb.” This weekend, the piece will have its world premiere at the Norfolk & Norwich Festival over in the UK, performed by James McVinnie & Eliza McCarthy. Tickets for the event are available in 1hr50m increments, or one could splurge for the whole eight hours and come and go as you please. Or you could just listen to the two-minute preview of it below.
A couple days ago, it was revealed that Greenwood would be scoring Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film.