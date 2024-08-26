Tsunami Announce Career-Spanning Box Set Loud Is As

Tsunami are an excellent rock band who were a fixture of the Washington, D.C. DIY scene in the ’90s. They put out three studio albums before their initial breakup in 1998, though they’ve had a couple of brief reunions since then. Kathleen Hanna gave them a shoutout in her new memoir. Bandleader Jenny Toomey has had a badass career in arts activism and founded the Future Of Music Coalition. Now, Tsunami are getting the full catalog reissue treatment from Numero Group, who’ve announced an upcoming box set called Loud Is As.

Out in November, the five-LP Loud Is As will compile Tsunami’s studio albums: 1993’s Deep End, 1994’s The Heart’s Tremolo, and 1997’s A Brilliant Mistake — the latter of which is being pressed to vinyl for the first time ever — as well as a handful of demos and 7″s. Aside form the tunes, the box set features photos and other ephemera from Tsunami’s heyday, plus interviews with the band and essays by six “respected music writers.” (I’m not one of them, but I have a lot I could say!)

Check out the banger “Flameproof Suit” and see the full tracklist for Loud Is As below.

TRACKLIST

LP1 – Deep End

01 “In A Name”

02 “The Spook”

03 “Slugger”

04 “Lucky”

05 “Water’s Edge”

06 “Genius Of Crack”

07 “460”

08 “Valentine”

09 “Skinny”

10 “Waxed”

11 “Writing Letters”

12 “Stupid Like A Fox”

LP2 – The Heart’s Tremolo

01 “Loud Is As Loud Does”

02 “Quietnova”

03 “Be Like That”

04 “Fast Food Medicine”

05 “Kidding On The Square”

01 “Slaw”

02 “Cowed By The Bla Bla”

03 “The Heart’s Tremolo”

04 “Le Bride D’Elegance”

05 “Fits And Starts”

LP3 – A Brilliant Mistake

01 “Old Grey Mare”

02 “Great Mimes”

03 “Double Shift”

04 “Enter Misguided”

05 “The Workers Are Punished”

06 “Liar’s Dice (Flight Of The Chickens)”

08 “The Match”

09 “Unbridled”

10 “DMFH”

11 “David Foster Wallace”

12 “Hockey”

13 “PBS”

LP4 – World Tour And Other Destinations

01 “Flameproof Suit”

02 “World Tour”

03 “Ski Trip”

04 “Kickball Babe”

05 “Candyman”

06 “Jonathan”

07 “Writing Letters”

08 “Breakdown”

09 “Genius Of Crack”

10 “Answerman”

11 “Left Behind”

12 “Punk Means Cuddle”

13 “Crackers”

14 “Could Have Been Christmas”

15 “Load Hog”

LP5 – World Tour And Other Destinations

01 “Goldigger”

02 “Sometimes A Notion”

03 “Walking Tour”

04 “Courage”

05 “Beauty Pt. 2”

06 “Brick Book Building”

07 “Not Living”

08 “Kidding On The Square”

09 “Bossa Nova”

10 “Poodle”

11 “Old City”

12 “Newspaper”

Loud Is As is out 11/8 via Numero Group. Pre-order it here.