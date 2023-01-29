Tsunami Reunite For The First Time In Two Decades

News January 29, 2023 9:45 AM By James Rettig
0

The Virginia indie rock band Tsunami are one of the many acts reuniting for Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in February. But before that — like the Hated and an upcoming performance from Codeine — they got together back on the East Coast before heading out West. Last night, Tsunami played their first show in over two decades at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. Check out some video from the concert below.

