Tacoma indie rockers Enumclaw were a Stereogum Band To Watch three years ago, and now their new album Home In Another Life is coming later this week. We’ve posted the early tracks “Change” and “Not Just Yet,” and now they’ve shared one last song before release day.

“Grocery Store,” Enumclaw’s latest, is a fast, bleary two-minute story-song about a girl named Sally. There’s a bit of pop-punk in its singsong melody, and I like how it gets more exhilarated as it progresses. The beautifully fuzzed-out guitar solo is the highlight, at least for me. Listen below.

Home In Another Life is out 8/30 on Run For Cover.