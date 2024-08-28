The Breeders’ Kim Deal Announces Debut Solo Album

Kim Deal has had quite the legendary career run. Between playing bass for Pixies across their first five studio albums, she somehow still had the bandwidth to form the Breeders, whose stone-cold classic sophomore album Last Splash arrived in 1993. Not long after that, she started a short-lived Breeders spinoff project called the Amps, who were not as good as the Breeders, but still quite good. Deal put out some solo singles in the 2010s — and returned earlier this year with “Coast” — and the Breeders have been busy opening for Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts tour. She’s never released a full solo album, though, and nobody can blame her with a schedule that stacked. But today, Deal announced Nobody Loves You More, arriving Nov. 22.

“Coast” is on the album, as is today’s new single “Crystal Breath,” which arrives with a music video directed by Alex Da Corte. Some of the songs on Nobody Loves You More date all the way back to 2011. Collaborators include past and present members of Breeders (Mando Lopez, twin sister Kelley Deal, Jim Macpherson, Britt Walford), Raymond McGinley (Teenage Fanclub), Jack Lawrence (Raconteurs), and Savages’ Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan. The LP was mixed by Marta Salogni and mastered by Heba Kadry. Check out “Crystal Breath” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nobody Loves You More”

02 “Coast”

03 “Crystal Breath”

04 “Are You Mine?”

05 “Disobedience”

06 “Wish I Was”

07 “Big Ben Beat”

08 “Bats In The Afternoon Sky”

09 “Summerland”

10 “Come Running”

11 “A Good Time Pushed”

Nobody Loves You More is out 11/22 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.