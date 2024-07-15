Kim Deal is best known for her roles in legendary bands the Pixies and the Breeders, the latter of whom has been opening for Olivia Rodrigo on select dates of the Guts tour. Today, the musician is releasing “Coast,” her first new solo material since 2014.

“Coast” was recorded by the late Steve Albini who passed away in May. The track features Lindsay Glover and Breeders alum Mando Lopez on the rhythm section, Deal’s sister Kelley on guitar, and Chicago marching band Mucca Pazza on horns. It’s Deal’s first song on 4AD under her own name.

Deal wrote “Coast” in 2020 after being at her friend Mike Montgomery’s wedding when the house band, the Grape Whizzers, played Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” with “revelatory levels of low self-esteem.” But the song’s roots date back to 2000, when Kim was staying in Nantucket, even though she “[hates] the sun, beach and watersports.” Check out “Coast” below.