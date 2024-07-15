Kim Deal – “Coast”

New Music July 15, 2024 9:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Kim Deal – “Coast”

New Music July 15, 2024 9:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Kim Deal is best known for her roles in legendary bands the Pixies and the Breeders, the latter of whom has been opening for Olivia Rodrigo on select dates of the Guts tour. Today, the musician is releasing “Coast,” her first new solo material since 2014.

“Coast” was recorded by the late Steve Albini who passed away in May. The track features Lindsay Glover and Breeders alum Mando Lopez on the rhythm section, Deal’s sister Kelley on guitar, and Chicago marching band Mucca Pazza on horns. It’s Deal’s first song on 4AD under her own name.

Deal wrote “Coast” in 2020 after being at her friend Mike Montgomery’s wedding when the house band, the Grape Whizzers, played Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” with “revelatory levels of low self-esteem.” But the song’s roots date back to 2000, when Kim was staying in Nantucket, even though she “[hates] the sun, beach and watersports.” Check out “Coast” below.

Kristin Sollecito

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

3 days ago 0

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons

4 days ago 0

Disney Launches Pop-Punk Covers Album With Simple Plan’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest