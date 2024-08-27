Purest Form – “Burn”

Purest Form – “Burn”

New Music August 27, 2024 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Industrial newcomers (and Fury offshoot) Purest Form impressed us with their nasty debut EP this year. Today they’ve returned with a new single that keeps the nastiness level awful high. “Burn” is built around serrated synths and a relentless four-on-the-floor beat, scenery that vocalist Story Beeson chews up like a demonic force. Beeson says, “We have a burning fantasy to set fire to a complacent retroactive society. Start new. Start present. See things for what they are and destroy corrupt and evil monoliths of war.” Watch director Jeremy Stith’s video for the track below.

