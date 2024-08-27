The Clientele, masters of drizzly and atmospheric British indie rock, have been making softly reassuring music for well over 20 years. Last year, the Clientele released their album I Am Not There Anymore, and they followed it up with the non-album B-side “Still Corridor.” Contrary to their album title, the Clientele are still there, and they’ve just shared a new song that was previously available only to a select few.

Last month, the Clientele played North Carolina’s Merge 35 festival, the big anniversary party for Merge Records. The band’s new single “Trains In The Night” was only available as flexi that was given away to festival passholders, but now the rest of the world gets to hear it. It’s a lush, bucolic track that fits right into the Clientele’s long, lovely catalog. The guitar solo is absolutely killer. Listen below.

“Trains In The Night” is out now on Merge.