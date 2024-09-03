Album Of The Week: Dummy Free Energy

It’s a bit like naming your band Illmatic, isn’t it? “Dummy” is a great word with lots of fun uses, but if you bring it up in a music-nerd context, people’s brains will all wander to the same lonely, desolate, beautiful Portishead album. The members of Dummy absolutely belong to the music-nerd community, and they know that better than most.

Dummy came together in Los Angeles in 2018. Half of the band used to be in Wildhoney, a great Baltimore dream-pop group. I once watched Wildhoney cover Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me” at a hardcore punk fest, an act of absolute bravery that demands respect. In forming Dummy, those folks wanted to move into unexplored territory, making music that moved in a more evocative and electronic direction. It didn’t sound anything like Portishead back then, and it still doesn’t. But Portishead almost immediately stopped sounding like Dummy, too. If you’re trying to make something free and unencumbered, you couldn’t ask for better role models.

Dummy’s 2021 debut album Mandatory Enjoyment found the band sounding like a very different critically beloved ’90s group, albeit one who existed in a lot of the same record collections as Portishead. The obvious comparison point for that record was Stereolab — another great role-model band to have. Dummy immersed themselves in infinite-repetition krautrock beats, lovingly recorded organ drones, and sweetly cascading vocal harmonies. Their sound combined Stereolab’s prim space-out sensibility with the whirling gooeyness of prime My Bloody Valentine, and that was enough to get them mentioned in conversations about the ascendant shoegaze revival. These days, that’s a good place for a young band to be. But Dummy had bigger things in mind, and they accomplish those things on Free Energy, a great leap of a sophomore album.

The title of Free Energy is not a reference to the fun neo-classic rock band that once recorded for DFA. Instead, Dummy’s members claim that the term comes from “bubble physics,” that it represents “thermodynamic potential,” as well as a more general sort of emotional positivity. Bubbles are all over Free Energy, from the ripple-bloop popping noises running through lead single “Nullspace” to the title of the echo-drenched sax-led instrumental interlude “Opaline Bubbletear.” The album cover is an image of a mid-pop bubble, and the lyrics are full of physics jargon that I’m too dumb to understand.

But you don’t have to be a physicist to understand the sense of momentum that Dummy generate on Free Energy. There’s still a decent bit of Stereolab in the mix on the new album, and it coexists with influence from some of the early-’90s shoegaze and dream-pop bands who experimented with way-out dance music — Curve, Medicine, Seefeel. You can tell that the members of Dummy have deep record collections, but there’s a lot more to the record than its influences. Free Energy is made with a wide-open sense of possibility. You don’t have to think while you’re listening to Free Energy, and it might be better if you don’t. It’s a record made to feel, whether that means dancing or getting all shroomed out and staring at the sunset.

When you’re listening to Free Energy, you often have no idea what you’re hearing. The album was apparently mostly made with guitars, but those guitars have been blurred and warped so artfully that you can get lost in the carefully distended noises. The drums, on the other hand, haven’t been blurred at all. You can feel those things in your chest. On Free Energy, Dummy dig way deeper into dance music, and its hammering breakbeats and deep, thrumming basslines make for a warm and welcoming environment. So many of Dummy’s neo-shoegaze peers tie themselves to a particular guitar tone. Dummy are great at layering their sounds, but they’re even better at making sure those sounds move. The music on Dummy is a woozy, mutated version of pop, but it’s still pop at heart.

The pacing is beautiful. Dummy know how to assemble an album, and Free Energy unfolds with a sure-handed internal logic. There’s the near-wordless tone-setting intro that crashes hard into the joyously explosive beats-and-vrooms hookfest “Soonish,” maybe the catchiest song that this band has recorded yet. From there, things get more contemplative, alternating between smeary mood-pieces and fizzy jangle-pop jams. In a track like “Blue Dada,” you can hear all the sides of this band working together in concert. It’s messy and propulsive and pretty and disorienting, and it pounds you with sheets of sound that leave you dizzy and breathless.

Dummy don’t keep their collective foot mashed on the gas pedal all through Free Energy. Later in the album, they slow down enough to show off all that they can do with echo and with layered voices. Emma Maatman, one of the band’s two singers, has this incredible tone that can radiate playfulness and loneliness at the same time, and the group has big ideas about uses of organ sustain and sculpted feedback. But even at their most expansive, Dummy never lose their grip on songcraft and dynamics. The tracks never get too long or indulgent, and whenever they go into the trippy zone, you always know that there’s another explosion of energy around the corner.

Lots of parts of Free Energy might remind you of some other band or record, but the end result is a gorgeous collection of sounds and ideas and emotions, one that’s as deeply felt as it is intricately plotted. I don’t hear quotation marks when I listen to Free Energy. Instead, I hear a band in love with its own potential. On Free Energy, Dummy don’t sound a damn thing like Portishead’s Dummy, and that’s a good thing. Instead of emulating their namesake — or, for that matter, emulating anyone else — they earn their name.

Free Energy is out 9/6 on Trouble In Mind.