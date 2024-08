The posthumous self-titled SOPHIE album is slated for release in less than a month. So far we’ve heard “Reason Why” with Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, “Berlin Nightmare” with Evita Manji, and “One More Time” with Popstar. Now, “Exhilarate” with Bibi Bourelly is out.

“Exhilarate” was written by SOPHIE, Bourelly, and Kennedi Lykken. Check it out below.

SOPHIE is out 9/27 via Transgressive/Future Classic.